Knight-Swift cuts Q3, Q4 earnings guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) -2.8% pre-market after lowering EPS guidance for both Q3 and Q4, citing "increased competition within the intermodal market, leading to unexpected reductions in volume and revenue per load, and greater than expected pressure on freight rates, primarily due to an oversupply of truckload capacity."

KNX now expects Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.47-$0.48 vs. its previous guidance of $0.54-$0.57 and analyst consensus of $0.53, and Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.62-$0.65 vs. its prior outlook of $0.73-$0.77 and analyst consensus of $0.71; the company also forecasts Q1 2020 EPS of $0.42-$0.46.

KNX believes the rationalization of capacity has accelerated and should lead to a more favorable freight environment in H2 2020.