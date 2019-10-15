GRUB -1.3% on another target cut

Barclays cuts its GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) target from $62 to $51, citing order growth deceleration due to an "intense competitive environment" plus "lower frequency on new diner cohorts."

The firm says the current sentiment is "very bearish" and likely won't improve until "FY20 estimates are reset." An in-line earnings report on October 23 could create "a small relief rally."

Barclays maintains an Underweight rating. GRUB has an average Sell Side rating of Outperform.

GRUB shares are down 1.3% to $53.70.

