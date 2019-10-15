Washington Prime refinances four assets, closes sale leaseback on four others

Washington Prime Group (WPG +1.5% ) reports $68.1M of net loan proceeds raised in Q3 from refinancing four open air assets and $42.4M of net proceeds from a sale-leaseback transaction in Q4 2019. Under the refinancing, WPG repaid the $47.6M mortgage loan previously secured by four open air assets, which scheduled to mature on Oct. 16, 2019 at a fixed rate of 7.5%.

Simultaneously, the company closed on a new $117.0M loan secured by the same four assets. Interest-only loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.67%, matures on Oct. 1, 2029

Washington Prime completes sale leaseback for fee interest in land at four enclosed assets. Under the master ground lease agreement, an affiliate of Kawa Capital Partners, in conjunction with Perennial Fee Investors, acquired a fee interest in the land at the properties for $98.9M.