First Republic advance 5.2% after Q3 beat

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) jumps 5.2% after Q3 EPS of $1.31 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.21; increases from $1.24 in Q2 and $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $695.0M rises from $674.0M in Q2 and $634.5M in Q3 2018.

Q3 net interest margin of 2.80% vs. 2.85% in Q2.

Q3 loan originations of $11.1B marked FRC's best quarter ever.

Total deposits increased to $85.7B, up 15% Y/Y.

Q3 efficiency ratio of 63.8% vs. 64.5% in Q2.

Tangible book value per share of $48.84, rise 11% Y/Y.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: First Republic Bank EPS beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (Oct. 15)