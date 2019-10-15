Stocks start higher, led by health care following upbeat earnings

Stocks open with solid gains as investors parse the first big batch of quarterly earnings reports; Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all +0.5% .

J.P. Morgan ( +1.6% ), Johnson & Johnson ( +2.4% ) and UnitedHealth ( +6.3% ) are all higher following better than expected Q3 results, while Goldman Sachs ( -3.3% ) and Wells Fargo ( -0.4% ) are lower after offering mixed results and guidance.

The market has displayed little reaction to a report that China may not fulfill part of its agreement to purchase $50B of agricultural goods from the U.S. unless Pres. Trump lifts retaliatory tariffs.

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher, led by a strong move in health care ( +1.3% ) following results and guidance from JNJ and UnitedHealth, while the energy sector currently trades flat.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, although yields are off session lows, with both the two-year and 10-year yields now down 4 bps to 1.57% and 1.71%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.62.