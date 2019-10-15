Stocks start higher, led by health care following upbeat earnings

Stocks open with solid gains as investors parse the first big batch of quarterly earnings reports; Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all +0.5%.
J.P. Morgan (+1.6%), Johnson & Johnson (+2.4%) and UnitedHealth (+6.3%) are all higher following better than expected Q3 results, while Goldman Sachs (-3.3%) and Wells Fargo (-0.4%) are lower after offering mixed results and guidance.
The market has displayed little reaction to a report that China may not fulfill part of its agreement to purchase $50B of agricultural goods from the U.S. unless Pres. Trump lifts retaliatory tariffs.
In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher, led by a strong move in health care (+1.3%) following results and guidance from JNJ and UnitedHealth, while the energy sector currently trades flat.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, although yields are off session lows, with both the two-year and 10-year yields now down 4 bps to 1.57% and 1.71%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.62.
WTI crude oil -0.8% to $53.14/bbl after weak factory data out of China.
