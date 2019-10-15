Apollo's reported bid for Hilton Grand may not be enough, SunTrust says

Apollo Global's (APO +1.2% ) reported $40-per-share offer for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV +0.1% ) may need to move closer to the low-to-mid-$40s, SunTrust analyst Patrick Sholes writes in a note after talking with HGV stockholders.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT -0.5% ) will "essentially" need to approve any deal for HGV, according to a licensing pact between the two companies.

Scholes says Hilton may be hesitant to allow the deal if HGV gets combined with Apollo's Diamond Resorts.

Previously: Apollo bids $40/share for Hilton Grand - Bloomberg (Oct. 14)