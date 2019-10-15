D.E. Shaw calls on Emerson Electric to cut costs, pursue a split

Emerson Electric (EMR -0.4% ) edges lower after CNBC reports D.E. Shaw is releasing a negative report outlining ways the company has failed shareholders over the last decade, including what the hedge fund says is a history of poor capital allocation by the company under CEO David Farr.

Shaw reportedly has acquired a 1%-plus position in EMR and will seek to bring significant change to the company, including a split of the industrial automation business from the climate technology business, while also pursuing significant cost cuts.

CEO Farr has been overcompensated with pay of $150M over the last 10 years, 50% more than the S&P 500 average despite shareholder returns that have sharply lagged the index, according to the Shaw report.