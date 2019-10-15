Anglo American eyes 100 years of production at Peru copper mine

Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) $5B Quellaveco copper project in Peru has the potential to be a "generational" asset with enough reserves to supply a century of production, says Tom McCulley, head of the company's operations in the country.

"This is not going to be a 30-year mine... it is going to be closer to 100 years," McCulley tells a briefing in Lima. "It will be a license to print money for a long period of time."

Quellaveco, which is due to start production in 2022, is expected to produce an average 330K mt/year of copper in its first five years, and is seen by analysts as an opportunity for Anglo to show it can deliver big projects on time and on budget.

Exploration outside the main project areas suggests there could be another major deposit close to Quellaveco on Anglo's holdings, McCulley says.