JPMorgan turns in solid Q3, as NII beats estimates

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +2.6% ) Q3 exceeded expectations on stronger fee income and net interest income as well as better efficiency, writes Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak.

"We expect shares to react positively given a very strong 3Q result and better outlook guidance for both NII and expenses," he says. "Higher NII 'jumping off' point for 4Q19 and stronger flow-through from outsized CIB beat should prompt upward revisions and help alleviate investor concerns that 2020 consensus appears too high."

JPM's fixed income markets revenue of $3.56B came in above KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl's estimate of $3.10B, but equity markets revenue of $1.52B came in under his $1.58B estimate.

Kleinhanzl points to JPM's brighter outlook for full-year NII of less than $57.5B, up slightly from prior view of ~$57B given in mid-September.

"Overall, expectations were low but the quarter was solid for JPM and the stock should be a relative outperformer today," he writes.

Jefferies's Ken Usdin calls the quarter a "clean" one for JPM as NII beat consensus by ~$150M even with a charge related to mortgage sales.

He also notes that managed fees beat by $600M, primarily from a related mortgage gain ($350M) and a beat in investment banking/trading.

