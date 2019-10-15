AMC Theatres launches film streaming service

AMC Theatres (AMC +5.7%) is starting a home invasion, launching a new digital movie streaming service to bring its brand out of theaters and onto televisions.
AMC Theatres on Demand launches today offering about 2,000 movies from top studios to its AMC Stubs subscription members, who can rent or buy on the platform.
The films will be available on the Web as well as mobile, connected devices and SmartTV applications.
In a cross-promotion partnership, later this fall AMC Stubs members will find movies from AMC Networks (AMCX -1.1%) IFC Films and RLJE Films, and AMC Theatres will also promote AMC Networks' streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC directly to moviegoers.
