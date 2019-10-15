AMC Theatres launches film streaming service

AMC Theatres (AMC +5.7% ) is starting a home invasion, launching a new digital movie streaming service to bring its brand out of theaters and onto televisions.

AMC Theatres on Demand launches today offering about 2,000 movies from top studios to its AMC Stubs subscription members, who can rent or buy on the platform.

The films will be available on the Web as well as mobile, connected devices and SmartTV applications.