CRISPR teams up with KSQ Therapeutics in cancer; shares up 4%

Gene editor CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP +3.8%) and CRISPR/Cas9-focused biotech KSQ Therapeutics have inked reciprocal license agreements aimed at advancing cell therapies for cancer.
Under the terms of the respective contracts, CRSP will receive non-exclusive access to KSQ's intellectual property (IP) for certain novel gene targets in its allogeneic oncology cell therapy programs while KSQ will gain non-exclusive access to CRSP's IP for editing novel gene targets identified by KSQ as part of its eTIL (engineered tumor infiltrating lymphocyte) cell programs.
Financial terms remain confidential.
