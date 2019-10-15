Sasol completes Lake Charles review, results set for Oct. 28 release

Sasol (SSL +4.3% ) starts higher after saying it completed its review of cost overruns at its Lake Charles, La., project and expects to release results on Oct. 28.

SSL has twice delayed its financial results for the year through the end of June due to the probe; the delay means the company is at risk of suspension from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, although the threat should be removed once the results are released.

SSL, which warned of lower earnings in July as it wrote down the value of assets in North America and Africa, says it is considering the findings of the review to determine any appropriate steps to be announced "in due course."