Therapix Bio up 21% on encouraging THX-210 data

Thinly traded nano cap Therapix Biosciences (TRPX +20.6% ) is up on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 331K shares, in response to positive preclinical data on candidate THX-210, a pharmaceutical preparation containing cannabidiol (CBD) and a naturally occurring anti-inflammatory molecule called palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), that it intends to develop to treat epilepsy and inflammatory conditions.

Results from in vitro tests in hepatocyte models of fat accumulation showed that the effect of CBD was enhanced by the addition of PEA while PEA showed no effect alone, adding that THX-210 showed superior efficacy compared to CBD alone, the first time PEA has demonstrated a synergistic effect on CBD in such a model.

Development is ongoing.