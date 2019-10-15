IMF sees 2019 global growth at slowest pace since crisis

The International Monetary Fund forecasts 2019 global growth at 3.0%, its lowest level since 2008-'09 and down 0.3 percentage point from its outlook in April.

Sees growth picking up to 3.4% in 2020, on projected improvement in a number of emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and emerging and developing Europe; still, it's a 0.2 pp cut from its forecast in April.

The IMF admits fortunes could change.

"With uncertainty about prospects for several of these countries, a projected slowdown in China and the United States, and prominent downside risks, a much more subdued pace of global activity could well materialize," the IMF said.

The organization recommends countries adopt policies that aim to defuse trade tensions, reinvigorate multilateral cooperation, and provide timely support to economic activity where needed.

Policymakers should also address financial vulnerabilities that pose risks to growth in the medium term, it said.

