Barra joins negotiations as two sides reportedly move closer

General Motors (GM +2.3% ) moves higher on reports that CEO Mary Barra has joined negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, as the talks could be heading into "the home stretch."

After publicly clashing last week, GM and the union are said to be closing in on a deal, moving closer on key sticking points such as wages and the pay scale for new hires; the company may have given ground on a key demand by proposing to lower the eight-year period that a new hire must work to reach the top wage, now ~$30/hour.

In a possible sign of progress, UAW leadership yesterday called top union officials from local chapters around the country to Detroit for a Thursday update on the talks, a step the union traditionally has taken when a tentative deal has been reached or, as was the case a month ago, to discuss and vote on other actions such as a strike.