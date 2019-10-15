American Express, PayPal introduce 'split the bill' feature

American Express (AXP +1.5% ) and PayPal (PYPL +1.1% ) introduce a new feature that allows U.S. consumer American Express card members using PayPal and Venmo to split card purchases with other Venmo and PayPal users.

Also, card members can now use membership rewards points to "pay with points" at U.S. merchants that accept PayPal.

For the "splitting the bill" feature, card members can select a transaction from the Amex Mobile App and send out requests to get paid back; Amex splits up the total equally and then the app sends out the requests through the member's account with Venmo or PayPal.

Later this month, card members will have the option to customized the amount requested from each person.

Card members will continue to earn all the rewards they would normally earn for the original purchase even when they split the purchase with others.

In 2020, American Express and PayPal plan to bring new feature to card members.