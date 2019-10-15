Citron bullish on Bausch Health, shares up 3%

Bausch Health Companies (BHC +3.3% ) perks up on almost 50% higher volume in reaction to a bullish report from original bear Citron Research.

Citron believes the stock could rise 84% to $40 as investors come around to its improved financial health, adding that the company has delivered two consecutive quarters of EBITDA growth, six consecutive quarters of organic revenue growth, launched products that could generate more than $1B in peak sales by the end of 2022 and cut debt by $8B since early 2016.

Citron was an early bear on Valeant Pharmaceuticals under then-CEO Mike Pearson.