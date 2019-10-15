Google launches Pixel 4, 4XL

Updates at the top of the post.

Nest Wifi: The Nest Wifi mesh router system comes in two versions: a router that plugs into the modem and a point that can also double as an Assistant-enabled smart speaker. Nest Wifi will be available November 4.

Nest Mini: The Nest Mini includes a sensor that turns on indicator lights with a hand wave and the ability to mount it to the wall. The device costs $49.99 and will be available on October 22.

Pixelbook Go: The new flagship 13.3-in. Pixelbook Go is available for pre-orders now and priced at $649. The main design update is a textured bottom, which is meant to make the Go easier to hold.

Pixel Buds: The next-gen Pixel Buds are wireless with hands-free access to Assistant with the wake phrase. Google says the long-range connectivity can reach a phone up to three rooms or a football field's length away. Each charge lasts five hours and the wireless charging case can extend playtime to 24 hours. The Buds will be available next spring for $179.

Stadia: Google Stadia gets an official launch date: November 19.

Pixel 4: Google's (GOOG +1.4% )(GOOGL +1.3% ) Pixel 4 comes in two sizes that start at $799 for the 4.5-in. and $899 for the 6.3-in. XL model, respectively, and will be available from all four major U.S. carriers after the launch. You can also move from 64GB to 128GB of storage for an extra $100 for either model.

On the tech side, the Pixel 4 features face unlock, a high refresh rate screen, a faster second-generation Assistant, uses radar for spatial awareness, and has a Recorder app that can simultaneously capture and transcribe audio without an internet connection.

The back of the Pixel 4 has two cameras (12.2MP main camera and 16MP telephoto lens). The phone's new photo features are Live HDR+, dual exposure controls, and improved Night Sight.

Pre-orders start today for the Pixel 4 and shipping starts on October 24.