United Rentals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.72 (+20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.46B (+16.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, URI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.