'Fortnite' reboots after 36-hour blackout stunt

Epic Games' battle-royale hit Fortnite launched a "Chapter 2," after a publicity stunt blacked out the game Sunday.

A live in-game event saw the game's island map, players and menu system sucked into a black hole, and the game shut down for 36 hours.

It was the closing of a 10th season of content, and players have expected a season 11 launch, though Chapter 2 now serves as a bit of a reboot, with 13 new locations, water gameplay and new characters and guns.

The new launch is likely to steal some thunder from Apex Legends (EA +0.2% ) and the recent launch of Call of Duty: Mobile by Activision (ATVI -0.7% ), which had dinged spending on Fortnite since it was released.