Crown Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.19B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CCK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.