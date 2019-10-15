Umpqua Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.87M (-3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UMPQ has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.