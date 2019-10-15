Texas Capital Bancshares Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $265M (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TCBI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.