Wintrust Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $374.98M (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WTFC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.