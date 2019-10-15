Bank stocks move up after JPMorgan, Citi results impress

Bank shares pull up after JPMorgan (JPM +4% ) and Citigroup (C +2.2% ) turn in better-than-expected earnings.

Wells Fargo (WFC +2.7% ) turned in a "noisy quarter" but was roughly in line with KBW's expectations, according to a note by Brian Kleinhanzl. Net interest income of $11.78B came in over KBW's estimate of $11.68B; still net interest margin as 1 basis point below KBW's forecast and mortgage banking fees, hurt by MSR valuation adjustments, also disappointed.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.5% .

Among the U.S.-based megabanks, only Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) sat out the gains, as its results looked underwhelming compared with JPM's, Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak writes. Goldman falls 2.2% .

Bank of America (BAC +2.2% ) reports tomorrow and Morgan Stanley (MS +1.3% ) posts results on Thursday.

Among regional banks, First Republic Bank (FRC +6.3% ) was the first to report, with Q3 EPS beating consensus and loan originations marking a record for the bank.

SPDR S&P Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) advances 1.6% .