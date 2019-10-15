Bank stocks move up after JPMorgan, Citi results impress

Bank shares pull up after JPMorgan (JPM +4%) and Citigroup (C +2.2%) turn in better-than-expected earnings.
Wells Fargo (WFC +2.7%) turned in a "noisy quarter" but was roughly in line with KBW's expectations, according to a note by Brian Kleinhanzl. Net interest income of $11.78B came in over KBW's estimate of $11.68B; still net interest margin as 1 basis point below KBW's forecast and mortgage banking fees, hurt by MSR valuation adjustments, also disappointed.
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.5%.
Among the U.S.-based megabanks, only Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) sat out the gains, as its results looked underwhelming compared with JPM's, Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak writes. Goldman falls 2.2%.
Bank of America (BAC +2.2%) reports tomorrow and Morgan Stanley (MS +1.3%) posts results on Thursday.
Among regional banks, First Republic Bank (FRC +6.3%) was the first to report, with Q3 EPS beating consensus and loan originations marking a record for the bank.
SPDR S&P Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) advances 1.6%.
Other regional banks on the rise: Comerica (CMA +2.2%), Bank OZK (OZK +2.2%), SunTrust Banks (STI +1.7%), Regions Financial (RF +1.8%), CIT Group (CIT +2.2%).
