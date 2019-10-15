CannTrust up 22% on progress to address compliance issues

Cannabis producer CannTrust (CTST +22.1% ) is up on 60% higher volume in reaction to its announcement that it is making "significant progress" on getting its suspended licenses in Canada reinstated.

It received a Notice of License Suspension last month from Health Canada citing a range of compliance issues.

The company says it is implementing measures to ensure that cannabis will be produced and distributed only as authorized, to recover unauthorized cannabis, to improve employees' knowledge of and compliance with regulations and improve record-keeping.

Cannabis players are enjoying a surge in buying after Aphria reported better-than-expected FQ1 earnings this morning.