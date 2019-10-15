Great Panther -13% after cutting Tucano guidance

Great Panther Silver (GPL -13.2% ) cuts Q4 production guidance for its Tucano mine in Brazil due to wall failures in one of the five pits scheduled for production in the quarter and into next year.

GPL says it has initiated a full geotechnical review of the Urucum Central South pit and all other pits at Tucano, which the company purchased in March.

To reflect the developments at Tucano, GPL lowers its Q4 production guidance for the mine to 39K-44K gold equiv. oz. and its full-year forecast to 110K-115K gold equiv. oz. from 125K-135K oz. previously.

GPL also trims its full-year guidance for Mexico production to 40K-45K gold equiv. oz. from 46.5K-50K oz.