U.S. Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.81B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, usb has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.