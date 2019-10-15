Ally Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 15, 2019 5:30 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)ALLYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ally has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.