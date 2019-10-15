Comerica Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 15, 2019 5:30 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)CMABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $836.1M (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cma has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.