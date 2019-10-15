Netflix Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.25B (+31.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nflx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 13 downward.

