CSX Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, csx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.

