PNC Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.41B (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pnc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.