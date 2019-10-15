Laredo Petroleum reports Q3 production above guidance

Laredo Petroleum (LPI +3.1% ) says it exceeded its guidance for both oil and total production in Q3, producing 27.8K bbl/day of oil and 81.9K boe/day overall, while also reducing well costs to $660 per lateral foot through efficiencies and service cost reductions.

For FY 2019, LPI lifts production guidance to 28.1K bbl/day of oil and 79K boe/day overall, and increases expected full-year cash flow by $65M from its May forecast.

The company now believes it will deliver $40M of free cash flow in 2019 while maintaining its dedicated completions crew for the rest of the year.

LPI now expects to be cash flow positive in both 2020 and 2021 and grow oil production each year from the estimated higher updated FY 2019 oil production base.