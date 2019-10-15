Cohen & Steers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.53M (+7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cns has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.