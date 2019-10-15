Commerce Bancshares Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Oct. 15, 2019 5:30 PM ETCommerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)CBSHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.31M (+1.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, cbsh has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
