Abbott Laboratories Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.1B (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.