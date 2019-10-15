Abeona up 25% on positive long-term data on RDEB cell therapy

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO +25.3% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of long-term results from a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating autologous gene-corrected cell therapy EB-101 in patients with a rare inherited skin blistering disorder called recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

Three years after treatment with EB-101, the majority of patients experienced sustained wound healing, with 80% (n=16/20) achieving at least 50% healing and 70% (n=14/20) achieving at least 75% healing, superior to the 17% of untreated patients who experienced at least 50% healing at year 2 (year 3 results not provided).

50% or greater wound healing was associated with no pain (n=0/16) or itch (n=0/16) three years after treatment compared to 53% (n=20/38) and 61% (n=23/38), respectively, at baseline.

No new safety signals were observed and no replication competent virus was present at any time point.

A Phase 3 trial, VIITAL, is next up.