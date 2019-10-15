Steel Dynamics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-59.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.67B (-17.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STLD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.