Kinder Morgan Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.