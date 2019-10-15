IBM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.66 (-22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.29B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.

