Risks could result in sharply slower growth, Bullard says

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard sees a number of risks that could lead the U.S. economy to slow down even more than expected -- trade policy uncertainty, slowing global economy, a contraction in manufacturing, softer business investment, and the inverted yield curve.

"It is possible that a sharper-than-expected slowdown could materialize in the quarters ahead," he said in a speech in London today.

In addressing trade policy uncertainty, “U.S. monetary policy cannot reasonably react to the day-to-day give-and-take of trade negotiations,” he added.

These developments seem "to suggest U.S. monetary policy is too restrictive for the current environment," said Bullard, who had argued for a 50-basis point rate cut at last month's FOMC meeting.

But he's not necessarily pushing for another rate cut yet.

“The FOMC may choose to provide additional accommodation going forward, but decisions will be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis,” he said.