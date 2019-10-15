Eagle Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Eagle (NASDAQ:EGBN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81.08M (-6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, egbn has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.