Royal Gold appoints Libner as new CFO, Isto as COO

Royal Gold (RGLD -6.2% ) promotes current Controller and Treasurer Paul Libner as the company's new CFO and Treasurer as well as VP Operations Mark Isto as its new COO.

The appointments will take effect on Jan. 2, as current CFO William Heissenbuttel ascends to the position of President and CEO.

Libner joined RGLD in 2004 and has more than 20 years of experience working in various financial and accounting roles.

Isto has 35 years of experience in mining engineering and mine management; he joined RGLD in 2015 after spending time at Placer Dome, Kinross Gold and First Nickel.