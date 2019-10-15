PhaseBio up 9% on start of mid-stage study of lead drug PB2452

Thinly traded micro cap PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS +8.6% ) is up on below-average volume in reaction to its announcement that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate PB2452 as a reversing agent of blood thinner ticagrelor (AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.4% ) Brilinta) in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.

The study will assess the combination of PB2452 and low-dose aspirin in ~200 subjects ages 50 - 80, a group that the company says resembles the population most likely to be treated with ticagrelor.

The primary endpoint is the reversal of the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor four hours after the start of infusion of PB2452 as measured by Accriva Diagnostics' VerifyNow PRUTest which measures platelet reactivity.

The estimated completion date is June 2022.