Oyster Point Pharma readies IPO

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $85M IPO (most likely a placeholder).

The Princeton, NJ-based biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies for ocular surface disorders. Lead candidate is OC-01, a nasal spray-formulated nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist designed to re-establish tear film homeostasis in patients with dry eye disease. A Phase 3 study is in process with topline data expected in mid-2020. If all goes well, a U.S. marketing application will be filed in H2 2020.

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Operating Expenses: $15.2M (+153%); Net Loss: ($14.5M) (-146%); Cash Burn: ($14.5M) (-123%).