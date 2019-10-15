DLH +5.3% on preliminary results for FY 2019
- DLH Holdings (DLHC +5.3%) announced selected preliminary results for the FY 2019; where unaudited revenue is expected to be ~$159M, including ~$24M from the recently acquired Social & Scientific Systems.
- The Company paid down its senior bank debt to $56M, representing an aggregate reduction of $14M since the S3 transaction closed.
- The 12-month trailing leverage ratio for the Company is expected to be below 3.0 times consolidated EBITDA.
- DLH will release its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 on December 11, 2019 after the market close.