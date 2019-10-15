No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) sees plenty of opportunity to make money from oil and gas in coming decades even amid increased pressure on energy companies over climate change, CEO Ben van Beurden tells Reuters.

But he worries that some shareholders could abandon the company because of the "demonization" of oil and gas and "unjustified" concerns that Shell's business model is unsustainable.

Van Beurden has been one of the oil and gas sector's most prominent voices advocating action over global warming, but he tells Reuters "we have no choice" but to invest in long-life projects and "despite what a lot of activists say, it is entirely legitimate to invest in oil and gas because the world demands it."

Shell plans to greenlight more than 35 new oil and gas projects by 2025, according to an investor presentation from June.

The CEO calls a "red herring" arguments that Shell's oil and gas reserves, which can sustain its current production for around eight years, would be economically unviable, or stranded, in the future, and says a lack of investment in oil and gas projects could lead to a supply shortage and result in price spikes.