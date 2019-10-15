PagSeguro Digital plunged post secondary offering and Q3 interim results

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS -13.4% ) announced that Universo Online, the controlling shareholder, is proposing to sell 16.75M Class A shares, and underwriters have an option to purchase up to 2.51M additional Class A shares.

The company also released early Q3 results, with total Q3 payment volume expected to jump 44.8% to R$29.4B and net income surging 42.5%-46.8% to R$330M - R$340M.

Active merchants are expected to be slightly over 5M, compared to 3.8M last year, with slightly over 300,000 new active merchants added in the quarter. The number of active users is expected to be ~1.9M.