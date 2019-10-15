Sprint could sell spectrum if merger fails - BofA

If a merger with T-Mobile (TMUS +1.3% ) fails to the opposing multistate lawsuit, Sprint (S +1.9% ) could look at selling part of its spectrum as one of a number of post-deal scenarios, Bank of America says.

Notwithstanding momentum in Mississippi and possibly other states, a settlement of the suit is unlikely so long as New York and California have their concerns, analyst David Barden says (echoing Wells Fargo).

Sprint could sell half of its 2.5 GHz spectrum and see aggressive bidding from T-Mobile and Verizon (VZ +0.9% ) that could raise $20B, he says -- a move that would halve Sprint's debt and save $1.25B in annual interest.

Or it could form a joint capital/spectrum venture with T-Mobile, or seek (unlikely) help from parent SoftBank (SFTBY +1.8% ).